Google Phone App To Gain More Voicemail Transcription Support

The Google Phone app is getting ready to gain more voicemail transcription support for carriers that weren’t already allowing for such a functionality, which should make the application a lot more useful if you’re someone who tends to enjoy the visual voicemail aspect of voice messages that are left when you can’t pick up a phone call. While visual voicemail has been available for some time now even with Google’s phone application, transcriptions are something which may have been a little less consistent from carrier to carrier, making visual voicemail a less useful for some if they were in a situation where they might need to read that message transcription due to not being able to listen to the message.

While more voicemail transcription support is not something that’s live within the app just yet it does appear to be coming as strings of code found within the APK for the latest version of the Phone app (which is version 14) seem to point to Google adding more of this support in. When it actually becomes available and when more people will be able to see those transcriptions is still unclear.

This isn’t the only feature on the horizon. It also looks like the app will be getting a little bit better support for Dual SIM phones for things like designating which SIM is used for making calls, as well as which SIM card is getting the incoming calls that are showing up on the device. The APK for the latest version of the Google Phone app also points to the phone number fix function that evidence of recently appeared for inside of the Contacts app, which would essentially try to fix any incorrect information for a particular phone number if the app noticed that something had changed. With this function in the Google Phone app it looks like the goal will be to fix any incorrectly listed prefixes for international phone numbers, with the name for the feature being assisted dialing. If you’re someone who uses the Phone app for all your dialing and voice call needs, the update should have hit your device as it began rolling out over the last couple of days. That said, it’s also possible that some people may not have it just yet, in which case you can always go into the my apps section of the Play Store and hit the refresh button to see if it’s available to download.