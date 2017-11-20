Google Home Gets Trivia Game To Test Your Hockey Knowledge

Google Home has a new trivia game that will test your Hockey knowledge as just at the tail end of last week it was discovered that you could activate the smart speaker and see how well you know the game, its teams, its players, and everything about the sport. The game is called Drop The Puck from a company called MyPlanet, and although the game is being marketed as a trivia game for Google Home, it’s really just a game for Google Assistant.

This is good news for Hockey fans who also love trivia as you can play Drop The Puck on the go too so long as you have a phone with Google Assistant integrated with the software, which should be just about any phones running on Android Nougat and even some on Marshmallow. More than being able to play on the go or at home if you have a Google Home smart speaker, if you start playing with the Google Home while you’re actually at home but then suddenly need to leave, you can pause the game and pick it back up on your mobile device so you don’t actually have to stop playing until you get back. Once paused you can simply resume within the Google Assistant feature on your smartphone.

It’s also possible to start the game by using your voice if you just want to speak to Google Assistant or you can play by tapping in the text field box in Google Assistant on your phone and ask Google to play Drop The Puck, and this extends to answering questions too as you can wait for the game to read off all the answers and respond or simply tap on the one you think is correct. This new trivia game is perfect for any hockey fan who has a device with Google Assistant on it, but it’s hardly the only game available as Google Home and Google Assistant have plenty of other games that you can play including other trivia games. While this might only be fun for hockey fans, now that Google has the Assistant SDK opened for third-party companies and developers anyone with the know how and the desire can create things like this new Hockey trivia game.