Google Experimenting With New ‘Quick View’ Feature For Search

Google currently seems to be in the process of testing a new ‘Quick View’ feature for Google Search. At the moment, the details on this are quite light so it is unclear whether this is a feature widely available to users, or how widely it is present within Search. Although for the users that are seeing the feature, thanks to the video shown below it does certainly seem to be active for shopping results in Search.

As the name suggests, the idea of Quick View is to provide a slightly more in-depth view of a product. So as the video below shows, when searching for ‘Pixel 2 XL fabric case’ not only does the results page show the usual carousel of shopping cards and links (which appear to everyone) for the product, but each carousel card also includes a blue-ish colored ‘Quick View’ tab at the bottom. Once clicked, Quick View provides the user with a closer look at the product image, as well as more detailed information in one vertical tab, and a list of ‘related items’ in another vertical tab. While also maintaining the ability to cycle through the carousel. Again, based on the video below, it does seem as though the feature is working through the Google app specifically, and so there is no current suggestion that it is also accessible through the Google Chrome app, either at the stable level or through the more experimental versions, such as Developer and Canary. Although, for some users it might be working through Chrome and not necessarily through the Google app – as is often the case with Google features in testing.

This is presumably designed to provide richer shopping information to buyers without them having to click through to the actual listing, and as such may be intended to work as a complementary feature to Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP). Where the emphasis here is on shopping results and specific product information instead of ‘a quick view’ of a webpage – as is the case with AMP. That is, providing it manages to make it out of its ‘experimental’ stage. In the meantime however, you can see the feature in action in the video below.