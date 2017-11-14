Google Expands Product Information For Search On Mobile

Google, via Twitter, this week announced it has expanded the degree of product information now available through Google Search on mobile. The short announcement looked to explain that now when searching for a specific product, the information which will be returned will be more inclusive. In short, and in Google’s words, you can now “get shopping information in a snap.”

While Google Search has for some time provided highlighted results for specific product searches, the change now sees that same section (normally seen as a ‘knowledge card’) including far more information, such as more product photos, product videos (when available), and even reviews of the product from various publications as well as individual user reviews. All within the same easy to see and digest pane. This is of course, is in addition to a variety of links to buy the product from various retailers.

While the feature does seme to be live for most products, how much information is visible will vary from product to product. A quick search for JBL’s Everest 750NC headphones for example, returns a decent amount of information include the additional images, reviews, and links. While Google itself showcased the feature as live for the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones – which coincidentally is one of our highlighted picks for the 2017 Holiday season. Speaking of which, with the Holiday Season now upon us this is likely why Google has decided now is the right time to further highlight this expansion of product information through Google Search. Acting as a gentle reminder of how Search can provide you with much of the information you might need when looking for a gift for someone. This is not the only change that has recently been spotted for how products are listed and displayed through Google Search, as recently Google started testing a ‘Quick View’ feature which also looks to highlight various products in more closer detail. Although the Quick View option seems more designed to highlight products searched for using less specific search terms – such as “Pixel 2 XL case.”