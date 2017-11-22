Google Is Discounting Google Play Content For Black Friday

Google is discounting Google play content for Black Friday, offering up some pretty decent savings on apps, games, movies, TV shows, books, and music so you can find just the right deal that suits you best. While there are savings on plenty of different kinds of content on the Play Store for Black Friday this year, it at least seems that games are getting a bigger focus as Google will be dropping the prices on loads of premium games by up to 80 percent, letting you snag some really great games at deep discounts, including offerings like Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin, and LEGO Jurassic World.

If games aren’t really your thing then not to worry because there are discounts on movies and TV shows too. For example, The Walking Dead, everyone’s favorite zombie-themed television series, will be 25 percent off for any one season that you choose. This is for a purchase of the entire season so you will still be paying a fair amount, but due to the discount it won’t be nearly as much as if it were still full price. It’s also worth noting that this applies to more than just The Walking Dead so look for your favorite shows. In addition to the savings on the TV season of your choice, movie purchases are 50 percent off for select titles, and movie rentals on November 25th will be $0.99 so you can sit back and relax with a good film at the end of the day after you’re done eating.

Perhaps you need some music for the holiday weekend and you’re not sure what to put on. Google has your back, because it’s letting users sign up for Google Play Music subscriptions for free for the first four months before they need to start paying the regular monthly fee, which is $9.99 for a single person, or $14.99 for a family plan that shares the subscription between up to five devices. Lastly Google is also having discounts on book titles. For starters, beginning on November 23rd there will be discounts on popular book titles although Google doesn’t mention which books these would be, and in addition Google is also allowing for one book over the cost of $5 to receive a $5 discount, meaning if you find a book that costs $10 at full cost you can pick it up for just $5.