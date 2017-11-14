Google Assistant Tablet Support Is Likely Around The Corner

Google Assistant tablet support is likely just around the corner according to some information found in the APK of the most recent update to the Google App beta, which shows that tablets are a listed device type for support when you enter into the settings page for Google Assistant within this version of the application. This of course is not a clear indication by any means that tablets will get access to the feature in the very next update, or even in the next couple of updates, but it does hint that it may be a strong possibility and that it is probably coming sooner than you think.

Google Assistant coming to tablets is nothing new as it has been mentioned and rumored before, but this would be the most evidence since the rumor first popped up that gives a glimpse at it being close to launching, even if only in a beta status. In addition to the evidence of Google Assistant’s tablet support, the Google App beta which is at version 7.16 now also shows that a handful of other new features are also on the way. For example, some code refers to a new feature coming to the application called Snowman which will allow the user to control what’s in their feed, though it doesn’t give much more detail than this.

There’s also more references to Quartz in this version of the Google app beta in regards to timers and recipes, with the app basically being set up to show more detailed information for these things once the Quartz stuff is launched, whenever that happens to be. Podcasts are also on the horizon and this is another thing that Google could end up launching in a near-future version of the Google app as it has been hinting podcasts would arrive for some time now. The new information about this function within the Google app suggests that users will be able to download podcast episodes in addition to being able to find and stream them. Lastly, the Google app beta also points more to routines. With routines, Google Assistant will basically be able to complete a set collection of different tasks or requests simultaneously from turning on or off the lights to turning up the temperature and setting alarms.