Google Assistant Now Supports Pixel 2 Troubleshooting

The Google Assistant was recently updated with some basic troubleshooting capabilities that appear to be exclusive to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for the time being, according to numerous user reports that emerged online in recent days. It’s currently unclear whether the newly discovered features were available as soon as the Pixel 2 flagships hit the market in October, though that may not be the case seeing how Google only recently updated its support pages to reflect the existence of the functionalities. While initial reports suggested that the service is only available on devices running the first developer preview of Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Headlines managed to confirm that at least some Pixel 2 XL units on 8.0 can also access the feature. For the time being, owners of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL can ask the Google Assistant for help with resolving issues related to battery drain, charging, Bluetooth, and the default Camera app found on Google’s new flagships.

The digital companion can respond to queries ranging from somewhat specifics ones like “my phone won’t charge over 90 percent” to extremely vague statements such as “I’m having a Bluetooth issue.” The newly discovered method for troubleshooting connectivity features of the Pixel 2 devices appears to be limited to Bluetooth, whereas Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC still aren’t part of this voice-enabled software support package. The service itself is essentially just a reworked method of accessing Google’s existing knowledge base of verified product issues and their resolutions, though the artificial intelligence companion can also talk you through investigating some general problems, as evidenced by the screenshot below.

The newly uncovered platform appears to be the most effective way of troubleshooting some aspects of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to date seeing how activating the Google Assistant and telling it you’re having battery issues is quicker and consequently easier than searching the World Wide Web for advice from the Alphabet-owned tech giant and other sources. It’s currently unclear whether the troubleshooting mechanisms are only available to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners in the United States seeing how no sightings have yet been reported in other countries and Google has yet to provide more details on the availability of the feature in an official capacity.