Google Assistant Now Broadcasts Messages To Google Home Units

Google today announced its new broadcasting feature is now becoming available via Google Assistant. As part of the announcement, Google confirmed ‘Broadcasting’ is starting its roll out today (November 13) and will initially roll out to Google Assistant on smartphones and speakers. The first countries to see the feature arrive include the US, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. At first it will only be available for English language users although Google did state support for more languages will be “coming soon.”

As for the feature, Google explains Broadcasting can be used to inform family members (basically, anyone you live with) of any announcements you want to make. Simply speaking the announcement to Google Assistant on your smartphone (it also works on other Google Assistant-enabled devices like Google Home) will result in the message being relayed to everyone in the home through other Google Home devices. So for example, if there is a Google Home device in every room, once an announcement (one of the examples given by Google and shown below is “OK Google, broadcast it’s time for school” ) is made, it will be audibly heard in each room via each of the Google Home units. Likewise, when it comes to announcements such as ‘dinner is ready,’ Google notes a dinner bell will ring. Google also goes on to explain how broadcasting is available as a remote feature as well. So, if for example, the user needs to broadcast a message to people at home while away from home, broadcasting is able to do this. All the user needs to do is start with the “OK Google broadcast” phase followed by the message. The only announced caveats is all of the devices do need to be associated with the same master Google account for broadcasting to work, and of course, will need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

While Google has today confirmed the feature as rolling out, Google fist introduced ‘Broadcast’ during the company’s October 4 event. Where it also announced a number of new hardware products, including the Pixel 2 and 2 XL smartphones, a new Daydream headset, and some additional Home-based speakers, such as the Google Home Mini and Max.