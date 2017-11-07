Google Assistant Arrives For Sony 4K HDR TVs With Android TV

Sony today announced it has now made available Google Assistant functionality to a number of its more recent TV sets. The announcement confirms that all Sony 4K HDR TVs powered by Android TV as well as “select 2016” models will now have access to Google Assistant and by association, access to the numerous features and abilities related to Google Assistant integration. Sony has confirmed the update which adds Google Assistant is available now and is accessible to those who already own the devices as well as those who plan on picking one up.

For owners of a 2016 model wondering whether their TV set is one of those included the announcement does specifically detail Google Assistant is available to the 2016 XBR-Z9D, XBR-X800D, XBR-X750 and X700D models. The announcement also explains that following the update users will be able to make use of Google Assistant by pressing the microphone button on the included remote control. At which point the normal Android TV Google Assistant interface will launch providing users with the option to speak commands while the TV is listening. Some of the benefits of using Google Assistant include the ability to control and access TV-related content on the screen, as well as gain feedback and information from Google in general (such as what’s the weather). Wider features are also available through Google Assistant integration for those who have the necessary additional hardware, like for example, a TV-oriented way to control smart home products.

Sony’s announcement on Google Assistant integration is just the latest of those related to Android TV. Although Google first announced Google Assistant was coming to Android TV back at the start of this year, it took until the end of September before the first proper signs of its availability came through with the NVIDIA SHIELD (both 2015 and 2017 models) gaining access to the feature. So while Sony is one of the first companies to confirm Google Assistant has arrived to some of its Android TV-powered devices, although it is expected that more will announce their own integration in due course. In the meantime, owners of any of the supported models will want to check for the update as it should be waiting.