Gionee S11 Real Life Images Leak, Dual Camera Setup In Tow

Gionee is planning to unveil 8 ‘bezel-free’ smartphones on November 26, and the Gionee S11, which just leaked, will probably be one of them. Four real life images of the Gionee S11 have just popped up online, and judging by what we can see here, the Gionee S11 will not exactly bezel-less, it will have a rather noticeable bezel below the display, and chances are we’ll get one such bezel above the display as well, though we cannot see that portion of the phone in the provided images. The phone’s side bezels will be quite thin, but not to the extent of some flagship handsets that have been released this year.

The Gionee S11 will be made out of metal and glass, it seems, and you can see three color variants of the phone in the provided images, Blue, Gold and Pink variants, though it’s possible that Gionee will call them differently, of course. The Gionee S11 will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back, as you can see in the gallery down below. The phone’s dual camera setup will protrude on the back, and next to those two cameras, you’ll notice an LED flash. Gionee’s branding is clearly visible on its back side, and it will also be present below the phone’s display. All the physical keys will be included on the right-hand side of the Gionee S11, and it seems like its back side will be slightly curved on the sides. A 3.5mm headphone jack will be included here as well, and it will be placed at the very bottom of the Gionee S11.

Now, this smartphone did surface on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) quite recently, and thanks to that listing, we know what to expect in terms of specs. Now, the Gionee S11 will sport a 6-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, if TENAA is to be believed, while the phone will be fueled by an octa-core SoC, but we still don’t know what SoC exactly, though it’s probably one of MediaTek’s processors. The Gionee S11 will pack in 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 32 / 64GB of native storage, while 16 and 8-megapixel snappers will be included on its back. This phone will also sport two cameras on its front side, you’ll be able to find 20 and 8-megapixel shooters above the phone’s display.