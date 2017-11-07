Gionee M7 Power Gets Spotted Charging Wirelessly In New Leak

The unannounced Gionee M7 Plus is up for another round of leaked hands-on images showcasing the overall leather-wrapped design and confirming that the smartphone will take advantage of wireless charging capabilities. According to the source that seems to have tested the device on a Qi wireless charger, the unit could support up to 16W wireless energy transfer rates, meaning that it should take advantage of Qi version 1.2 specifications.

Judging by this series of leaked images the upcoming Gionee smartphone model at hand will adopt a full-screen form factor and will attempt to acquire a sense of exclusivity with a leather-wrapped back panel and a prominent golden camera housing reminiscent of some of the designs created by the luxury smartphone brand Vertu. Following the previous round of leaks there have been speculations that the leather back panel will allow for the inclusion of a Qi wireless charging coil under the hood, and now this feature has been indirectly confirmed by a new hands-on photo showcasing the device recharging its battery wirelessly on a pad capable of an energy transfer rate of 16W. To be clear, the measurement seems to show the energy transfer rate of the wireless charger itself but it’s unclear how much of that energy will be lost in the wireless charging process. No other details have been revealed, but according to previous reports, the device should accommodate a massive 6.43-inch display whose pixel count has remained unknown. And given its generous size, the smartphone should theoretically rely on a fairly large battery with a capacity of at least 4,000mAh. It also quite obviously makes use of a dual-camera setup coupled with a dual-tone LED flash, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It’s unknown when the Gionee M7 Plus will be officially introduced, however, according to previous reports from China the company will host a new launch event on November 26, where a fairly staggering number of smartphones – no less than eight- could be scheduled for an official unveiling. Whether the full-screen leather-wrapped model at hand will be part of the launch ceremony remains to be seen, but in the meantime, the Gionee M7 and M7 Power which have been announced earlier this year in September continue to expand their availability into additional regions, including India where the latter model has recently been teased ahead of an official release.