Gionee M7 Power Android Smartphone Hits India On November 15

The Gionee M7 Power unveiled back in September is ready to hit the market in India next week, as the company has officially sent out invitations to the launch event on November 15th. The smartphone first made its debut in China and hit other markets in recent months, but so far there was no official date for its Indian release. Gionee has yet to announce how much the M7 Power will cost in India, but should offer all pricing and availability details come next Wednesday. Judging by its mid-range specifications and price in other markets, the Gionee M7 Power should be an affordable option in India.

The Gionee M7 Power sports a large 6-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, an HD+ resolution of 1,440 x 720 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to its FullView display with minimal bezels. Under the hood, the device packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, with an Adreno 505 GPU. Other specifications include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage space expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card, a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), a lens with an f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also comes with a hybrid dual-SIM setup, where one slot can house either a Nano SIM or microSD card.

The smartphone further comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, promising a long battery life of up to two days on a single charge. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G VoLTE connectivity. On the software side, the Gionee M7 Power runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with the company’s proprietary Amigo OS 5.0 on top. The smartphone sports a metal frame with a relatively smooth finish and measures 156.3 x 75.6 x 8.6mm in size while tipping the scales at 187g. The Gionee M7 Power launched in China in Blue, Gold, and Black color options, at a 1,999 Yuan ($301) price point, but it remains to be seen what colors and pricing details will be attached to it in India.