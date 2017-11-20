Gionee M7 Plus Visits TENAA Again, Specifications Revealed

The Gionee M7 Plus surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) in China yesterday, though that listing, even though it confirmed that the phone got certified in the country, did not share any specs of the device, well, that has just changed. The Gionee M7 Plus has just got listed on TENAA yet again, and this time around we get to take a look at the spec sheet of the phone, not only its design, read on.

The Gionee M7 Plus is one of the devices that may arrive on November 26, as Gionee teased the arrival of eight smartphones. This handset has been leaking for a while now, and it actually comes with a rather interesting design. The Gionee M7 Plus is made out of metal, and on top of its display, you will find some sort of a curved glass panel. The company’s logo is placed below the display, and also on the back of the phone. Speaking of which, the back side of the device is where things get interesting, as it seems like the Gionee M7 Plus will sport a leather back, with a bit of metal. The back side of the phone seems to be curved, and the phone’s main cameras, dual LED flash and a fingerprint scanner are all placed inside a metal plate on the back of the phone, which gives the device a rather interesting look. Now, in terms of specs, the Gionee M7 Plus will be a rather large phone, it will ship with a 6.43-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display, while the device will pack in 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage.

This handset will sport two cameras on its back, and it seems like Gionee will include 16 and 8-megapixel shooters back there. An 8-megapixel camera will be included on the front side of the phone, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device. The Gionee M7 Plus will ship with a 5,000mAh non-removable battery, while Blue color option only will become available, at least according to TENAA. The phone will measure 166.5 x 81.6 x 8.7mm, while it will weigh 241 grams.