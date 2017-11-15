Gionee M7 Plus Surfaces On AnTuTu With 6GB Of RAM, SD660 SoC

The Gionee M7 Plus is one of the company’s upcoming smartphones, real life images of this handset surfaced earlier this month, and the device just surfaced on AnTuTu, this listing popped up on AnTuTu’s official Weibo (Chinese social network). This listing revealed some of the phone’s specifications, as per usual, though we don’t get a whole picture here. The Gionee M7 Plus will be a rather interesting-looking phone, as its back side will be covered in leather, for the most part, while its dual camera setup will also look quite interesting, as you can see in the provided image above.

According to AnTuTu, the Gionee M7 Plus’ display will ship with an 18:9 aspect ratio, as it will sport a resolution of 2160 x 1080, though AnTuTu does not reveal what size will its display be. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel this phone, while the device will include 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, while you’ll get Gionee’s custom UI on top of Google’s operating system. The Gionee M7 Plus is not the only Gionee-branded phone that is expected to launch soon, as Gionee already announced that eight ‘bezel-free’ devices will launch on November 26, and it seems like the Gionee M7 Plus will be one of them, next to the Gionee S11 which has been surfacing all over the place in the last couple of weeks.

The Gionee M7 Plus will, as you can see in the image above, sport really thin bezels all around, and it will come with on-screen buttons. The device will, allegedly, arrive with a 6.43-inch display, at least that’s what rumors have been reporting. 16 and 8-megapixel snappers will, reportedly, be located on the back of this device, and the phone is also expected to ship with a large battery pack on the inside. The Gionee M7 Plus will probably be one of Gionee’s more powerful offerings, even though this will probably be just a mid-range phone, based on its specifications. All in all, the GIonee M7 Plus and a number of other Gionee-branded phones are expected to arrive on November 26, so stay tuned for that.

UPDATE: The phone appeared on GFXBench as well it seems, at least according to Slashleaks, the listing cannot be found on the site at the moment.