Gionee M7 Plus Leaks With Two Rear Cameras And 18:9 Screen

Three seemingly promotional images starring what’s said to be the Gionee M7 Plus appeared online earlier this week, having originally surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo. The photographs that can be seen below depict a device that’s largely similar to the Gionee M7 which the phone maker debuted in late September, albeit the name of the rumored revision of the handset indicates that the upcoming device may sport a screen that’s even larger than the 6.01-inch AMOLED panel found on its predecessor.

According to a recent benchmark sighting of what’s believed to be the same device, the Gionee M7 Plus will come equipped with a 6.43-inch screen featuring the same 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio adopted by the previously launched smartphone, albeit its resolution will remain the same, amounting to 2,160 by 1,080 pixels. Stretching an FHD+ resolution over such a large screen will drop the pixel density of the Gionee M7 Plus to just over 375 pixels per inch, noticeably below the 402ppi supported by the Gionee M7. This difference in image fidelity may be noticeable in everyday use, albeit not as much as to detract from the overall user experience of a device that’s almost a full inch deep into the phablet territory. The newly leaked images and one additional render that recently appeared online show the handset as sporting a dual-camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged sensors and a dual-LED (dual-tone) flash positioned in the top left corner of its back plate, as well as a rear-mounted circular fingerprint scanner.

The Gionee M7 Plus is believed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660, a mid-range system-on-chip advertised as being extremely energy-efficient. 6GB of RAM should also be part of the package alongside 64GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card by up to 256GB. The phablet is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with Gionee‘s proprietary mobile software suite on top of it. Gionee’s upcoming offering will presumably have a price tag equivalent to around $450 attached to it, though there’s still no indication that the smartphone will ever make its way outside of China in an official capacity, even though some global resellers like GearBest are likely to start selling it shortly after its debut that’s said to be scheduled for November 26th.