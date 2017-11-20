Gionee M7 Plus Hits TENAA With 18:9 Display & Leather Back

The Gionee M7 Plus just surfaced in the database of TENAA, the Chinese equivalent to the FCC, signaling that it might soon be ready to make its commercial debut in the country. The company has so far launched its Gionee M7 and M7 Power handsets, but rumors have been indicating that a new Gionee M7 Plus is on its way as well. The TENAA listing now offers a good look at the device from the front, back, and sides, ahead of its expected debut later this month. The agency’s images fall in line with recent leaks, confirming that the smartphone will have a metallic frame, a full-screen display with minimal bezels, dual rear cameras, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a leather back.

The TENAA listing doesn’t reveal any specifications for the handset, nor does it mention when it is expected to make its official debut. Previous rumors and leaked benchmark entries, however, did offer some valuable clues as to what specifications the Gionee M7 Plus might bring to the table. AnTuTu, for instance, listed the smartphone with a full HD+ resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio, but it did not mention the display size. Other leaks revealed that the Gionee M7 Plus will have a large 6.43-inch screen. Under the hood, the device will reportedly pack a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, likely expandable with a microSD card.

Other rumored specs of the Gionee M7 Plus include 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, an 8-megapixel selfie cam, a large (still unspecified) battery, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat running out of the box, with the company’s own custom UI on top. Based on the leaked specs, the Gionee M7 Plus will arrive as a mid-range phablet and is expected to have an affordable price tag, but no additional details are available at this point. The device could make its debut on November 26th and not be alone in doing so; Gionee recently announced that it plans to unveil eight bezel-free smartphones on that date, so the Gionee M7 Plus is likely to be just one of many holiday offerings prepared by the company.