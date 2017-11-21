Gionee Confirms Names Of Devices That Will Launch On Nov. 26

Earlier this month, Gionee has confirmed that it plans to introduce eight ‘bezel-free’ smartphones on November 26, and the company has just confirmed the names of most of those devices via two teaser images. You can check out both of these images, as they’re located in the gallery down below, and the first teaser image reveals that the Gionee M7 Plus, S11, S11S, F205, F6, Steel 3 and M7 will arrive next week, though the Gionee M7 was already announced. The second teaser image mentions the Gionee F6 and F205 handsets. Having said that, you’ll notice that only seven models are mentioned here, which means that we’re still missing one phone that is expected to make an appearance on November 26.

The Gionee S11, F6 and M7 Plus have been leaking for quite some time now. The Gionee S11 has surfaced on AnTuTu recently, while it had been certified by TENAA a while back as well. The Gionee M7 Plus, on the other hand, surfaced on TENAA two times already, while the Gionee F6 appeared on China’s certification site as well. The Gionee M7 Plus will probably be the most unique-looking out of the all Gionee-branded smartphones that the company is planning to announce on November 26, mainly due to its back side, as it will incorporate both leather and metal, at least according to the images provided by TENAA. That handset will ship with 6GB of RAM and a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, not to mention that a dual camera setup will be included on its back side.

The Gionee S11, on the other hand, will look completely different, as it will combine metal and glass, though it will also sport a dual camera setup on the back. The Gionee S11 will, unlike the M7 Plus, also sport a dual camera setup on its front side. Gionee has already confirmed that the Gionee S11 will ship with a 5.99-inch display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. 16 and 8-megapixel shooters will be included on the back of this phone, while you’ll be able to find 16 and 5-megapixel snappers on the phone’s front side. That is more or less it, we’ll have to wait until November 26 in order to find out what exactly Gionee plans to introduce, so stay tuned.