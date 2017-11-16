Gionee Confirms Gionee S11’s Design And Some Of Its Specs

Gionee Thailand has just confirmed a number of specs for the upcoming Gionee S11 handset, and in addition to that, the company also shared the design of the device. All of this info surfaced on the Gionee Thailand’s Facebook page, and it actually reveals quite a bit of info when it comes to this smartphone. First and foremost, Gionee basically confirmed that the Gionee S11 will be made out of metal and glass. As you can see in the provided image, the phone will sport no physical or capacitive keys on its front side, while it will sport really thin bezels. The device’s main dual camera setup will be placed in the upper left corner of the device’s back side, and the back of the phone will be slightly curved.

The Gionee S11 will be available in four colors, Gionee confirmed that the device will come in Gold, Blue and Pink color options, though it’s possible that the company will introduce some additional color variants when the time comes. The phone will ship with a 5.99-inch fullHD display, while a 2.5D curved glass will be included on top of it. On the back of the phone, you will be able to find 16 and 8-megapixel shooters, while 16 and 5-megapixel snappers will be placed on the front side of this smartphone. In addition to all that, the image that Gionee Thailand provided also confirms that the device will ship with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. In case you’d like to see Gionee’s promo video for the Gionee S11, please take a look at the embedded video down below, this video was also shared by the company on Facebook, and it pretty much confirms everything we’ve mentioned thus far.

The Gionee S11 actually got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) a couple of days ago, and according to that listing, the phone’s display will sport a 2160 x 1080 in resolution, which means we’re looking at an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5GHz, and chances are this is the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC by MediaTek. A 3,410mAh non-removable battery will also be included in this package, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come out of the box here. The Gionee S11 is expected to launch on November 26, as Gionee teased the arrival of 8 ‘bezel-free’ devices for that date.