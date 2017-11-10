Get 50% Off On Verizon’s Google Pixel 2 Phones With Trade-In

Although the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were only launched last month, Verizon is already offering a great trade-in deal for the two phones. If you buy the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on Verizon’s monthly device payment plan, the company will slash up to 50% off of the handsets’ retail prices. The discount will come in the form of trade-in credits spread over the course of two years. When it comes to the specific discount applied, Verizon has a list of devices and their respective trade-in values. Newer and high-end flagships such as the iPhone 7, Pixel XL, and Galaxy S8 will allow customers to shave off 50% from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL price. Meanwhile, trade-in devices such as the iPhone 6, LG G5, and Galaxy S6 will provide a 35% discount. Finally, a 25% discount will be applied if you trade in handsets such as the iPhone SE, Moto Z Play, and Galaxy S5. Obviously, the trade-in devices must be in a usable condition.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sport the latest specs along with contemporary software. Both ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC with the Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The Pixel 2 has a 5.0-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and comes in three colors – Kinda Blue, Just Black, and Clearly White. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6.0-inch 2880 x 1440 display and ships in two colors: Just Black and Black & White. Both have the exact same 12.2-megapixel (f/1.8 lens) rear camera and 8-megapixel (f/2.4 lens) front-facing module. Additionally, both phones also run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been widely praised for their extraordinary cameras, smooth experience, and the convenience of Google Assistant. However, despite the many pros, there have been concerns regarding the displays of both handsets. This issue appears to be especially prevalent with the Pixel 2 XL as some users have been reporting screen burn-in issues as well as a pale color reproduction. Google is currently working to fix some of those problems via a software update.

If you are looking for a good deal on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and you are also willing to stay with the same carrier for two years, Verizon’s trade-in promotion appears to be an offer worth considering. Refer to the banner below for more details on the deal.