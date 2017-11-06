GearBest Xiaomi Sale: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Mi A1, Mi 6, And More

GearBest is currently hosting a huge sale of Xiaomi-branded devices, and we’ve rounded up five of them, in case you’re interested. The devices that you can see down below are amongst the best Xiaomi has to offer at the moment, and you’ll find five smartphones down there, in addition to Xiaomi’s electric scooter. The first device on the list is the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, the most powerful Xiaomi-branded smartphone at the moment. This phone is made out of metal and ceramic, and the variant that we’re looking at today comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. This phone sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. This variant of the Mi MIX 2 is priced at $569.99 at the moment, in case you’re interested.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone, and this phone is made out of metal, while it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back. The phone packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, and it comes with a 3,080mAh non-removable battery. This handset is currently on sale, and it is priced at $239.99. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter (Youth Edition) is one of the better electric scooters you can find out there. This device is made out of aircraft-grade aluminum, while it is powered by an 18,650mAh battery. Xiaomi claims you can get 20km out of this scooter before you’ll need to charge its battery, and the device is currently priced at $299.99. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is, along with the Mi MIX 2, Xiaomi’s most powerful offering at the moment. The Mi 6 is considerably more compact than the Mi MIX 2, and it is made out of metal and glass. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, while it packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is made out of metal, and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a 5,300mAh non-removable battery. The device sports a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and you will find two 12-megapixel shooters on its back.