GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mijia Camera, OnePlus 5, And More

In today’s GearBest deals list, you’ll find five new gadgets that are currently discounted. This time around we bring you four smartphones, and an action camera, if that’s something you’d be interested in. The first gadget that is listed down below is the Xiaomi Mi Note 2, Xiaomi’s flagship for last year. This handset comes with a 5.7-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080), and in this case, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor fuels the device, and the phone offers a front-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 also made the list, this is Xiaomi’s flagship for this year, and it sports really thin bezels. The Mi MIX 2 comes with a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, and in this case 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the Mi MIX 2, while the phone is made out of metal and ceramic. The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX is LEAGOO’s budget smartphone whose design is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, the original one. This phone offers a dual camera setup on its back, while it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX also sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. The OnePlus 5 is still OnePlus’ flagship, and it will remain in that position for a couple of more days until the company announces the OnePlus 5T, even though the two phones will be almost equally powerful. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, and in this case, it sports 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, though an 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage is also available.

The last gadget on this list is the Xiaomi Mijia action camera. This camera is fueled by the Ambarella A12 chipset, and it can shoot 190-degree video. There are two 16-megapixel sensors (Sony’s IMX206) included here, and you can insert a microSD card (up to 128GB) inside of this camera in order to expand its storage.