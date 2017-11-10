GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, Xiaomi Mi 6, And More

In today’s GearBest deals list, you’ll find four smartphones and one smart TV. As per usual, all of these devices are discounted, and the vast majority of them also come with coupon codes for deeper discounts. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is the first handset on this list, this is Xiaomi’s mid-range, a metal-clad phone which comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The Redmi Note 4X is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is the second phone on the list, and yet another Xiaomi-branded mid-ranger. This phone is also made out of metal, and it actually sports a dual camera setup on its back. The Mi 5X packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it offers a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and a 3,080mAh non-removable battery. The Xiaomi Mi 6 also made the list, this is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone which is made out of metal, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, the most powerful processor out there. The Xiaomi Mi 6 features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it also sports a dual camera setup on the back. This smartphone offers a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is splash resistant.

The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX is LEAGOO’s tri-bezel smartphone which comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. There are two cameras on the back of this phone, 13 and 2-megapixel shooters, while the phone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor, while the phone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A sports a 43-inch fullHD display, while it is fueled by the Amlogic T962 SoC. This TV comes with 2GB of DDR4 RAM and 8GB of native storage, while it also has two 6W speakers, and supports Dolby Virtual surround sound, Bass Boost and DTS.