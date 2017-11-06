GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, Honor 6X, And More

In the list down below, you will find four smartphones and a TV, and all of these devices are currently on sale over at GearBest, while all of them come with coupon codes as well, for deeper discounts. The first device is the Lenovo P2, Lenovo’s smartphone. This is a metal-clad phone which sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device comes with a 5,100mAh non-removable battery, and a 13-megapixel shooter on its back. On top of all that, the Lenovo P2 has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and offers a dual SIM setup as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is the second phone on this list, and this is Xiaomi’s metal-clad device. A fingerprint scanner is placed on the back of the device, and you’ll also find a 12-megapixel dual camera setup there. The Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is one of Xiaomi’s more affordable TV sets. This TV sports a 32-inch 1366 x 768 display, while it is fueled by the Amlogic 962-SX 64-bit quad-core processor, and it comes with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of native storage. The TV comes with two 5W speakers, and supports Dolby Virtual surround sound. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, and the fourth device on our list today. The device sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in a 3,340mAh non-removable battery.

The Honor 6X is one of Honor’s mid-range offerings, this is a metal-clad phone which comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Honor 6X sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. This handset is fueled by the Kirin 655 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in a 3,340mAh non-removable battery.