GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro, ZTE Axon 7, And More

In today’s GearBest deals list, you’ll be able to find three smartphones, a tablet, and a laptop. All of these devices are currently on sale, and the vast majority of them come with coupon codes as well, in case you were wondering. The Teclast Master T10 is the first gadget on the list, this is a 10.1-inch tablet, which comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. This tablet is fueled by the MediaTek MT8176 64-bit hexa-core processor, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 also made the list, this is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, and it sports really thin bezels. The Mi MIX 2 is made out of metal and ceramic, while it packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, well, at least this version does. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a 3,340mAh non-removable battery. The LeEco Le Pro3 Elite sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor, and it packs in a 4,070mAh non-removable battery. The LeEco Le Pro3 Elite is made out of metal, and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The ZTE Axon 7 is still a very compelling device, despite the fact it has been a while since it was announced. This phone is made out of metal, and it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 processor, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is quite a powerful laptop, this device comes with Windows 10 out of the box, and it is fueled by the Intel Core i5 SoC. This gadget is made out of metal, and it offers a fingerprint scanner as well. The Mi Notebook Pro also comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. You can check out all of these deals down below, and remember that Black Friday 2017 is on the way as well, so great offers will definitely continue.