GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Chuwi Hi13, And More

This time around we have four GearBest smartphone deals to share with you, and in addition to that, you’ll also find one tablet / laptop on this list. The first gadget that you’ll notice down below is the DOOGEE BL5000, one of DOOGEE’s big battery smartphones. This gadget comes with a 5,050mAh non-removable battery, while it also sports a dual camera setup on the back. The DOOGEE BL5000 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, and the device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6570T 64-bit octa-core processor.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is also currently on sale over at GearBest, the phone is made out of metal, and it sports a huge 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This variant of the Mi Max 2 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. Android 7.0 Nougat is pre-installed on the Mi Max 2, and the device also packs in a 5,300mAh non-removable battery. The Honor 9 is Huawei’s flagship smartphone, it is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC, while it sports a dual camera setup on the back. This device is made out of metal and glass, while this variant of the phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The Chuwi Hi13 is a 13.5-inch tablet, though this gadget can also be your laptop, if that’s what you want, all you need is to attach a keyboard to it and you’re ready to go. The Chuwi Hi13 runs WIndows 10 out of the box, and it is fueled by the Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3450 processor.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, while this variant of the device includes 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The Mi MIX 2 sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, and a 12-megapixel camera on its back. This phone is made out of metal and ceramic, while it offers a dual SIM setup as well.