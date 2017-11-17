GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi A1, Vernee Mix 2, And More

There are four smartphones and a laptop available in today’s GearBest deals list. The first device on the list is Xiaomi’s first Android One handset, the Xiaomi Mi A1. This smartphone is made out of metal, and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The device offers a dual camera setup on the back, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The Mi A1 ships with stock Android, as it is a part of the Android One project, and it currently runs Android Nougat, but Android Oreo is on the way.

The CUBE Thinker is a notebook which is made out of metal, and which comes with a fingerprint scanner. Windows 10 home comes pre-installed on this laptop, while the Intel Core m3-7Y30 fuels this laptop. A 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 IPS display is included here as well, while the laptop comes with a 256GB SSD drive. CUBE has also included 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM here, and a 2-megapixel camera is included as well. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is one of Xiaomi’s newest smartphones. This is the company’s mid-range offering, and it sports the same design as the Xiaomi Mi 6, but it’s a larger phone. The Mi Note 3 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Two 12-megapixel shooters are included on the back of this phone, and the device is made out of metal and glass. The Vernee Mix 2 is a tri-bezel phone, while it features a dual camera setup on the back. This smartphone packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while a fingerprint scanner is placed on its back.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is made out of metal and ceramic, the device features a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, while it features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this phone, and the device features a single 12-megapixel shooters on its back. GearBest has already started discounting devices as part of its Black Friday 2017 promotion, as you can see, and the deals will keep on coming.