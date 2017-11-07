GearBest Deals: UMIDIGI Z1, Xiaomi Mi Drone 4K, And More

Today’s GearBest deals list contains two smartphones, a laptop, a self-balancing scooter and a drone. Let’s kick things off with the UMIDIGI Z1, one of the two smartphones that are listed down below. This handset is made out of metal, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and it features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display on its front side. The phone packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while you will find 13 and 5-megapixel cameras on the back. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here, and the phone is fueled by the Helio P20 64-bit octa-core processor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is Xiaomi’s mid-range, metal-clad smartphone which sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This handset also comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage (this variant). The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 4,100mAh non-removable battery powers this handset. A 13-megapixel snapper is included on the back of this phone, while you will find a 5-megapixel camera on its front side. The Xiaomi Notebook Air 13.3 is Xiaomi’s Windows 10-powered laptop, this device is made out of metal, and it packs in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This laptop is fueled by the Intel i5-7200U dual-core processor which is clocked at 2.5GHz, and the device comes with a 5,400mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Ninebot Plus is a self-balancing scooter, Xiaomi’s Segway competitor, and it can serve as a transportation vehicle to people who weigh up to 100 kilograms. This device can reach speeds of up to 18km/h, and maximum mileage you can get with a single charge is 35km. The Xiaomi Mi Drone 4K is the last device on this list, and as its name says, this drone is capable of capturing 4K footage. The Mi Drone 4K comes with a 3 axis gimbal, and it has a number of features that you can tweak, you can pinpoint its destination, set up waypoints, and so on.