GearBest Deals: UMIDIGI S2, Meizu M6 Note, And More

In today’s GearBest deals list, we’ve singled out three smartphones, a tablet and a 3D printer for you to check out. The first gadget on the list is the Teclast X98 Plus II tablet, which comes not only with Windows 10 out of the box, but also Android 5.1 Lollipop. This tablet is made out of metal, and it sports a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 display, 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of storage. The device is fueled by the Intel Cherry Trail X56 Z8350 64-bit quad-core processor, while a 2-megapixel shooter is placed on both the front and back sides of this tablet.

The second gadget on the list is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi’s mid-range smartphone. This handset is made out of metal, it comes with the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC out of the box, and you’re also getting 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage here, at least in this variant of the phone. A rear-facing fingerprint scanner is also included in the package, and the phone sports three capacitive keys below the display. The Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and a 13-megapixel main snapper. The Meizu M6 Note is Meizu’s mid-range offering, it sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. The phone comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, while the company’s Flyme OS is included on top of it. This handset features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it also sports a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The UMIDIGI S2 is a phone inspired by the Galaxy S8, at least in the design department, it sports a dual camera setup on the back, and really thin bezels all around. The UMIDIGI S2 comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, while it sports a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, and it is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Geeetech E180 Mini is a 3D printer which comes with a WiFi module. This printer sports a 3.2-inch touch-sensitive display, while it has a 0.05mm printing precision, and 80-110mm/s print speed.