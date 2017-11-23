GearBest Deals: Honor 9, Xiaomi Roborock 50, And More

In the list down below, you’ll be able to find several smartphones, and in addition to that, two laptop deals have been added. The first handset listed down below, as part of today’s GearBest deals, is the Xiaomi Mi Note 3. This is the company’s mid-range smartphone which was announced back-to-back with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 a couple of months ago. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is made out of metal and glass, just like the Mi 6, and it even looks like the company’s flagship, but instead of the Snapdragon 835 on the inside, it comes with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC. In addition to that, you’re getting a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

The Honor 9 is Honor’s flagship smartphone for 2017. This handset comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD display, and it is made out of metal and glass. This particular model features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The phone is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a 3,200mAh non-removable battery. The Chuwi LapBook 12.3 is a Windows 10-powered laptop, which is fueled by the Intel Celeron N3450 SoC, while the laptop is made out of metal. This laptop comes with a 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 display, 6GB of DDR3 RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Roborock S50 is Xiaomi’s second-gen robot vacuum cleaner. This vacuum cleaner comes with Intelligent Route Planning and 2-in-1 Sweep and Mop modes. The device includes a 5,200mAh battery, and has a number of sensors on the inside which will help it to scan the room properly.

The GPD Pocket Mini Laptop also made this list, this tiny laptop is powered by the Windows 10 OS, while it sports a 7-inch fullHD display. This laptop also comes with 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 128GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Intel Atom X7-Z8750 quad-core SoC. The device also includes a 7,000mAh battery on the inside, in case you were wondering.