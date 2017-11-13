GearBest Deals: Honor 9, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, And More

This time around, you’ll be able to find four smartphones, drone, laptop, tiny camera, and a folding electric bike in our GearBest deals list, let’s talk about some of those deals, shall we. The first handset in the list is one of OUKITEL’s big battery phones, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus. This handset comes with a 6,080mAh non-removable battery, and it also sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The phone packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here. The OUKITEL K6000 Plus also features a 16-megapixel shooter on its back, and comes with a dual SIM setup.

The Honor 9 is Honor’s flagship smartphone, this handset comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM (this variant), and it is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor. The device is made out of metal, and it sports a dual camera setup on the back, while a fingerprint scanner is placed below its display. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is Xiaomi’s current flagship, it sports really thin bezels, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This phone is made out of metal and ceramic, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. This variant of the phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while a 3,340mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package. The Lenovo P2 is a 5.5-inch smartphone by Lenovo, and it comes with a rather large battery, a 5,100mAh non-removable unit. This phone is made out of metal, and it sports a fingerprint scanner on its front side, while it also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

The Hubsan H501S X4 is a rather affordable drone, well, compared to its competition. This drone can shoot fullHD video, and its camera comes with 6-axis stabilization. The Hubsan H501S X4 comes with a number of features out of the box, you can press one key in order for the drone to return straight to you, or you can activate the ‘Follow Me’ mode if you’d like it to follow you around and shoot footage along the way. All of these deals, and three additional ones are listed down below, check them out if you’re interested.