GearBest Deals: Honor 6X, Xiaomi Mi A1, And More

This time around, there are three smartphones, a tablet and a robot vacuum listed down below, and all of these devices are currently discounted over at GearBest, as per usual. The vast majority of these gadgets also come with coupon codes as part of GearBest’s Black Friday sale, so you can really save up some money. The first gadget on our list today is the Honor 6X, Honor’s mid-range handset which is made out of metal. This handset comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back. The phone packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while it features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display.

The second phone that is listed down below is the Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi’s very first Android One smartphone. This handset is also made out of metal, and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, above which you’ll notice a dual camera setup. This handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and Android Nougat out of the box. The Chuwi Hi10 Pro is Chuwi’s tablet which comes with both Windows and Android out of the box, as both Windows 10 and Android 5.1 Lollipop are pre-installed on this tablet. If you hook up a keyboard to this tablet, you can basically use it as a laptop, as full Windows 10 OS is available. This tablet is fueled by the Intel Cherry Trail Z8350 64-bit quad-core SoC, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is made out of metal, and it comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, just like the Mi A1, and it features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage on the inside. The Xiaomi Roborock S50 is the last device on this list, this is Xiaomi’s robotic vacuum cleaner, which comes with a 5,200mAh battery, and a number of modes out of the box. This is the second generation Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner, and we’re looking at an international variant here.