GearBest Deals: HOMTOM S9 Plus, 8GB RAM OnePlus 5, And More
In the list down below, you’ll be able to find five smartphones this time around. All of these handsets are currently discounted over at GearBest, and all of them come with coupon codes as well, as part of the company’s Black Friday 2017 sale. The first device on the list is the ASUS ZenFone Max Plus, this is a metal-clad phone which sports a 5,000mAh non-removable battery, and a dual camera setup on the back. This device comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it features a 5.5-inch HD (1270 x 720) display.
The HOMTOM S9 Plus is the second phone on this list, and it also comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. This is HOMTOM’s budget offering which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, at least based on its design. This handset sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while 16 and 5-megapixel cameras lie on its back side. The Ulefone Mix is yet another smartphone which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, this handset sports a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the back, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This phone sports a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here. The Xiaomi Mi 6 also made the list, this is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone for this year, it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM, and this particular variant offers 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it features a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on the back.
Black Friday 2017 Deals: Find Great Deals on Android Smartphones, TV’s, Smart Speakers, Chromebooks and More.
The OnePlus 5 is a metal-clad handset which is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. This particular variant of the phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while the device also sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display. 20 and 16-megapixel
The ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Plus comes with Android 7.0 Nougat with ASUS’ custom skin, while the phone also packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage on the inside.
Bfriday117
The HOMTOM S9 Plus packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while the phone features a 5.99-inch HD+ display, and it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC.
Bfriday088
The Ulefone Mix comes with a dual camera setup on its back, while a fingerprint scanner lies on its front side. This handset sports a 5.5-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.
Bfriday084
The XIaomi Mi 6 is made out of metal and glass, it sports a 5.15-inch fullHD display, while the phone also comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.
Bfriday091
The OnePlus 5 is made out of metal and glass, this phone features a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC. This variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Bfriday113