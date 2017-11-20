GearBest Deals: HOMTOM S9 Plus, 8GB RAM OnePlus 5, And More

In the list down below, you’ll be able to find five smartphones this time around. All of these handsets are currently discounted over at GearBest, and all of them come with coupon codes as well, as part of the company’s Black Friday 2017 sale. The first device on the list is the ASUS ZenFone Max Plus, this is a metal-clad phone which sports a 5,000mAh non-removable battery, and a dual camera setup on the back. This device comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it features a 5.5-inch HD (1270 x 720) display.

The HOMTOM S9 Plus is the second phone on this list, and it also comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. This is HOMTOM’s budget offering which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, at least based on its design. This handset sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while 16 and 5-megapixel cameras lie on its back side. The Ulefone Mix is yet another smartphone which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, this handset sports a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the back, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This phone sports a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here. The Xiaomi Mi 6 also made the list, this is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone for this year, it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM, and this particular variant offers 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it features a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on the back.

The OnePlus 5 is a metal-clad handset which is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. This particular variant of the phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while the device also sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display. 20 and 16-megapixel