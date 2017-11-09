GearBest Deals: Cubot X18, Xiaomi Mi Drone 4K, And More

In the list down below, you’ll be able to find two smartphones, a laptop, a mini laptop, and a drone. All of these devices are currently discounted over at GearBest, and four of them even come with coupon codes for deeper discounts. The first gadget that we’ll talk about is the ZTE Axon 7. This is ZTE’s metal-clad smartphone which sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and which is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit octa-core SoC. This was ZTE’s flagship at one point, and it packs in 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a set of front-facing speakers.

The second device on our list is the Cubot X18, Cubot’s new smartphone whose design is inspired by the Galaxy S8. This handset sports rather thin bezels, and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The Cubot X18 is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit quad-core SoC, and it sports a dual camera setup on the back. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here, and the phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display. The XiaomI Mi Notebook Pro is Xiaomi’s laptop which is made out of metal. This laptop is fueled by the Intel Core i5 SoC, while it sports a 15.6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and an 8,000mAh non-removable battery.

The Xiaomi Mi Drone 4K is Xiaomi’s drone which is capable of shooting 4K footage, as its name says. This drone comes with a camera which is stabilized on a 3 axis gimbal, and the drone can go up to 800m, while you can remain in control all the time. You’re also getting a controller with this gadget, though you can also control it via your smartphone. The GPD Pocket Mini is a small laptop which comes with Windows 10, and it sports a 7-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This laptop is fueled by the Intel Atom X7-Z8750 64-bit quad-core processor, and it also includes 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM.