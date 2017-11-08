GearBest Deals: Anet A8 3D Printer, Honor 9, And More

In today’s GearBest deals list, we have three 3D printers, which are joined by two smartphones. As per usual, all of these products are currently discounted, and all of them come with coupon codes for deeper discounts as well. The first device on the list is the Creality3D CR – 10 3D printer. Now, this is a DIY kit, which essentially means you’ll have to put it together yourself when it arrives, which should not be a problem considering you’ll get all the necessary instructions. This printer comes in coffee and black color variants, and it sports an LCD display and a keypad for easy offline use.

The Tevo Tarantula 3D printer is yet another 3D printer on this list, and much like the Creality3D CR – 10 3D printer, this gadget will also need to be assembled once it arrives. This 3D printer has a printing area of 200 x 200 x 200mm, and its frame is made out of aluminum extrusion. It has a nozzle diameter of 0.4mm, while you can utilize an SD card for offline printing. The Anet A8 is the third, and last 3D printer on this list, and it’s also the cheapest one, at least having its current discount in mind. This is also an unassembled DIY kit at first, though detailed instructions are provided for this gadget as well. This printer is compatible with a wide range of OS’, including WIndows XP, 7, 8, 10, Mac and Linux. This printer also has an aluminum base, and its nozzle diameter is 0.4mm, while its material diameter is 1.75mm.

The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX is LEAGOO’s tri-bezel smartphone. This gadget comes with a dual camera setup on the back, while it ships with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this handset, and the device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The Honor 9 is Honor’s current flagship smartphone, it is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a dual camera setup on the back. This handset comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, while it includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, at least this variant does.