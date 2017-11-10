GearBest ‘11.11’ Sale: Xiaomi Mi 6, Lenovo P8, And Many More
GearBest’s ‘11.11’ sale is currently ongoing, and it’s also known as ‘Singles Day sale’. In any case, as part of this huge sale, GearBest has discounted a ton of products on its website, and we’ve decided to list some great ones for you to check out. In the provided list down below, you will find 17 products, including mostly smartphones, but there are some other types of devices included here as well. All of these products are discounted quite a bit, and a number of them even come with special coupon codes for deeper discounts.
Now, as already mentioned, there are quite a few gadgets included here, let us give you some examples. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is currently on sale, two variants of the device, actually, you can now get the 64GB and 128GB storage models of the Mi 6 for less cash. This is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, which not only comes with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, but it is also made out of metal, and it features two really capable cameras on its back. In addition to this, Xiaomi’s very first Android One smartphone, the XiaomI Mi A1 is also on sale, while the same can be said for the company’s Mi Note 2 and Mi Note 3 handsets. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is made out of metal, it sports a dual camera setup and it ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The Mi Note 2 and Mi Note 3 are both made out of metal and glass, and they have a lot to offer in the spec department.
Now, the Lenovo P8 tablet is now on sale as well, just in case you’re looking for a new tablet, and this device is actually quite affordable at the moment. The Lenovo P8 sports an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display, while it also comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. This tablet is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. In case you’re looking for a robot vacuum cleaner, we also have a couple of those in the list down below, including Xiaomi’s Mi Robot vacuum cleaner, and the Alfawise X5 robotic vacuum. One of Anet’s 3D printers is also listed down below, and there are many more devices included that you can check out.
The Xiaomi Max 2 is Xiaomi’s mid-range phablet. This device is made out of metal, and it sports a huge 6.44-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s flagship smartphone, it comes with 6GB of RAM, a 5.15-inch fullHD display, and a 12-megapixel dual camera setup.
The Xiaomi Mi 6 is made out of metal and glass, it’s the most powerful compact device in Xiaomi’s lineup, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835.
The Xiaomi Mijia Mini is a camera which is capable of shooting 4K video, and it’s quite compact. It comes with a six-axis EIS, and a 2.4-inch touchscreen.
The Lenovo P8 is an 8-inch tablet, which is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage.
The Elephone P8 is a metal-clad smartphone which is fueled by the Helio P25 SoC by MediaTek, and it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.
The Vernee Mix 2 is Vernee’s ‘bezel-free’ smartphone. This handset comes with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 6-inch fullHD+ display.
The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum comes with a 5,200mAh battery, while the gadget can be connected to a dedicated Android app, and it has a number of features.
The MAZE Alpha sports 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat. This handset features a 6-inch fullHD display, and it is fueled by the Helio P25.
The UMIDIGI Crystal is UMIDIGI’s ‘tri-bezel’ smartphone, which is fueled by the MediaTek MT6570T 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it sports a dual camera setup on the back.
The Nubia Z17 Mini is fueled by the Snapdragon 652 64-bit octa-core processor, while it comes with a dual camera setup, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.
The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is made out of metal and glass, while it sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 821, and sports a 5.7-inch fullHD display.
The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 looks like the Xiaomi Mi 6, but it is inferior to the Mi 6, and it is also larger than Xiaomi’s flagship. This phone sports a dual camera setup, and 6GB of RAM.
The Xiaomi Redmi 4A is made out of metal, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 425. This gadget comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage.
The Anet A6 is a 3D printer, though this is a DIY kit, so you’ll have to assemble it yourself. It has an LCD display, and the offline printing function.
The Alfawise X5 is a robot vacuum, and a competitor to the Mi Robot vacuum. This gadget is compatible with Alexa, and it has a dedicated Android app.
The Xiaomi Mi A1 is Xiaomi’s first Android One handset, it comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, and a dual camera setup.
The UMIDIGI S2 is one of two UMIDIGI-branded flagship, it sports 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage, a dual camera setup, and a 6-inch HD+ display.
The BFight 210 is a racing drone. The frame of this drone is made out of carbon fiber, and the device has a microSD card slot, and a 960H camera.
