GearBest ‘11.11’ Sale: Xiaomi Mi 6, Lenovo P8, And Many More

GearBest’s ‘11.11’ sale is currently ongoing, and it’s also known as ‘Singles Day sale’. In any case, as part of this huge sale, GearBest has discounted a ton of products on its website, and we’ve decided to list some great ones for you to check out. In the provided list down below, you will find 17 products, including mostly smartphones, but there are some other types of devices included here as well. All of these products are discounted quite a bit, and a number of them even come with special coupon codes for deeper discounts.

Now, as already mentioned, there are quite a few gadgets included here, let us give you some examples. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is currently on sale, two variants of the device, actually, you can now get the 64GB and 128GB storage models of the Mi 6 for less cash. This is Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, which not only comes with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, but it is also made out of metal, and it features two really capable cameras on its back. In addition to this, Xiaomi’s very first Android One smartphone, the XiaomI Mi A1 is also on sale, while the same can be said for the company’s Mi Note 2 and Mi Note 3 handsets. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is made out of metal, it sports a dual camera setup and it ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The Mi Note 2 and Mi Note 3 are both made out of metal and glass, and they have a lot to offer in the spec department.

Now, the Lenovo P8 tablet is now on sale as well, just in case you’re looking for a new tablet, and this device is actually quite affordable at the moment. The Lenovo P8 sports an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display, while it also comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. This tablet is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. In case you’re looking for a robot vacuum cleaner, we also have a couple of those in the list down below, including Xiaomi’s Mi Robot vacuum cleaner, and the Alfawise X5 robotic vacuum. One of Anet’s 3D printers is also listed down below, and there are many more devices included that you can check out.