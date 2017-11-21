Garmin Confirms Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch Is Coming To India

Garmin officially confirmed the launch of the Vivoactive 3 smartwatch in India through partner retail channels including online stores such as Amazon and Flipkart. An exact release date has not been revealed as the wearable is set to be “coming soon,” according to the official Garmin India website, however, the wearable already appears to be in stock on Amazon India where it’s listed with a price tag of Rs. 28,974, or the rough equivalent of $446. This is likely a tentative price as the smartwatch has a considerably lower price tag of $299 on Amazon U.S. and the device will reportedly launch for Rs. 24,990 or $385 at today’s conversion rate.

Much like in other regions, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch will hit the shelves in India in three color choices including black and white with stainless hardware, as well as a separate black variant with slate hardware. Spec-wise, the wearable features a 1.2-inch display with a resolution of 240 by 240 pixels, and its circular panel is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. It measures 43.4 x 43.4 x 11.7mm while tipping the scale at 43g, and takes advantage of a variety of sensors including a thermometer, compass, accelerometer, barometric altimeter, and a proprietary Garmin Elevate heart rate monitor. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 provides information regarding calories burned, distance traveled, and floors climbed; it can count steps, monitor and analyze sleep patterns, and assign automatic fitness goals based on the user’s activity level. It also comes pre-loaded with a wide variety of workout profiles for activities such as running, treadmill running, biking, and pool swimming, as well as preloaded outdoor recreation profiles for activities including snowboarding, skiing, and rowing.

Garmin’s fitness-oriented smartwatch can be synced with smartphones powered by Android via Bluetooth and provides on-board GPS functionality. According to the manufacturer, the battery of the device can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode, or up to 11 hours with the GPS functionality enabled. This week, the company also launched the Garmin Pay service for the smartwatch at hand, though India is currently missing from its release roadmap and there’s no official word on whether the contactless payment platform will be introduced in the South Asian country in the near future.