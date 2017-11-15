Gaming-Oriented Razer Phone Now On Sale For $699

Razer’s first smartphone is now officially on sale in the United States and can be ordered directly from the company’s website. The regular edition of the device is priced at $699.99 and comes with a year of limited warranty, with the firm also selling the Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth Headset and a rugged case as official accessories for the handset, priced at $99.99 and $39.99, respectively. Consumers in select European markets can also purchase the Razer Phone as of today for €750.

While Razer is primarily a gaming hardware company, its early 2017 acquisition of Robin maker Nextbit saw the firm diversify into smartphones, ultimately leading to the newly launched Razer Phone. The smartphone was specifically designed to appeal to gamers, boasting the first display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate in the industry, with the screen itself being of the 5.7-inch IPS LCD variety and supporting a resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels amounting to a widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9. Other specs of the Razer Phone also put it on par with contemporary Android flagships as the phone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and 8GB of RAM backed by 64GB of internal flash memory which is expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

Even though Razer is targeting (mobile) gamers with its first handset offering, the Razer Phone is still meant to be a universally appealing device featuring a high-end dual-camera setup consisting of two 12-megapixel sensors, one of which is mounted behind a wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.8, with the other one supporting an f/2.6 telephoto lens. The top bezel of the Razer Phone accommodates an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera, while the phone also ships with Dolby Atmos-enabled stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port. A 3.5mm audio jack isn’t part of the package, though a dongle that will transform your USB port into one comes bundled with the device. The Razer Phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, coupled with a special edition of Nova Launcher Prime. Apart from a promised upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo, the device also boasts a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, another industry first. The handset is set to participate in the extremely competitive holiday sales period but the San Francisco-based company hasn’t set a specific shipment target for it, at least not one that was publicized.