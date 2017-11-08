Galaxy S8, S8 Plus Getting October Security Update In Korea

The October security patch for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is currently rolling out in South Korea, Samsung’s homeland. This South Korean tech giant is currently working on an Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which could be the reason behind the delay of the October security patch for the company’s flagship handsets. In any case, this update is currently rolling out to the phone on three major South Korean carriers, SK Telecom, Korea Telecom (KT) and LG Uplus.

South Korea is first in line, but the update is expected to reach other regions in the near future, in case you were wondering. Now, interestingly enough, the delayed rollout of this security update will not put November security update behind schedule. According to a recent report, the November security update is also ready to go, and it includes a fix for the WPA2 Wi-Fi vulnerability known as KRACK. The November security update is also expected to arrive in the coming days, so some users will essentially get both October and November security update in a span of only a couple of days. Now, as far as the October security update is concerned, this is just a small update that patches up some security loopholes, it does not come with any new features, and we’re still looking at Android 7.0 Nougat here, though Samsung’s UI is applied on top of it, of course.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are getting the update as we speak, but the October security update will surely land on more Galaxy-branded phones really soon, and the same can be said for the November security update as well. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were introduced earlier this year, and have been available for purchase for quite some time now. These two handsets are made out of metal and glass, and are amongst the best-looking phones out there at the moment, as Samsung decided to switch things up when it comes to the design. Android 8.0 Oreo is on the way on both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and even though Samsung did not say when exactly can we expect the update to arrive, it has been in beta testing for a while now, so… it’s coming soon.