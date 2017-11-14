Galaxy S8 Active Available From Sprint Starting November 17

Those of you who are interested in purchasing the Galaxy S8 Active from Sprint will be able to do so starting from November 17. Interested customers may purchase the device from the carrier’s website and retail stores as part of Sprint’s 18-month lease plan $35.42 a month. However, Sprint is offering a 50 percent discount on the monthly lease payments for customers who will switch to Sprint from another carrier, which means that the carrier will only charge qualified individuals $17.71 per month. Subscribers may also choose to enroll in Sprint’s Galaxy Forever plan, a carrier offering that allows the customer to acquire a new Samsung flagship device after 12 lease payments.

The key selling point of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is its rugged construction. The handset has passed the MIL-STD-810G certification test, which examines the ability of the device to withstand a variety of conditions. The Galaxy S8 Active can survive being submerged in five feet of water in 30 minutes, while its screen can resist shattering if dropped from more than five feet in height. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is comprised of an octa-core CPU with a maximum frequency of 2.35GHz and the Adreno 540 GPU. The modem incorporated into the SoC supports High-Performance User Equipment (HPUE) technology. This technology matches the coverage of Sprint’s 1.9GHz band by expanding the reach of 2.5GHz spectrum by around 30 percent, resulting in improved building penetration. The handset sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 by 1440 and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The rear camera of the handset is equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor with an aperture size of f/1.7 and it is capable of recording 4K video at 30fps. The selfie shooter, on the other hand, has an 8-megapixel sensor and it also has an aperture size of f/1.7. A fingerprint scanner for quickly unlocking the device is located beside the camera.

The Galaxy S8 Active has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage that can be expanded using a microSD card with capacities of up to 256GB. Among the connectivity features that the device supports include dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. To keep the lights on, the handset includes a 4,000mAh battery and it supports wireless charging. The smartphone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed, although Samsung’s proprietary skin is running on top of Google’s operating system.