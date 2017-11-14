Galaxy Note 8 Lineage 2 Revolution Edition Coming On Nov. 16

Samsung has teamed up with Net Marble Games and South Korean wireless telecommunications operator SK Telecom to launch the Galaxy Note 8 Lineage 2: Revolution Edition on November 16 in South Korea for $1,190. The special edition of Samsung’s latest phablet is inspired by the popularity of Net Marble Games’ massively multi-player online role-playing game (MMORPG) of the same name. It will be a limited edition offering, meaning that fans of Samsung and Net Marble Games will only have a few days to purchase the Galaxy Note 8 Lineage 2 Revolution Edition before supplies run out, with pre-orders for the mobile device being scheduled to start on November 15.

The special edition of the Galaxy Note 8 will also be shipped with some freebies, including an HDMI cable and a Samsung DeX, an accessory that launched alongside the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagships designed to lend a desktop-like functionality to Samsung’s latest smartphones by connecting a keyboard, mouse, and monitor to it. The special edition handset will also come with a number of Lineage Game collectibles, as well as price markdowns on a Samsung battery pack and an Alcantara Note 8 cover. SK Telecom is also adding to the giveaways that will ship with the handset such as a Nemonic Printer and an Allo Battery set. Since it is a limited edition Galaxy Note 8, it is worth mentioning that only 10,000 units of the phablet will be sold to customers.

Lineage 2: Revolution is a popular video game in Asia at least, and is based on a PC title which debuted in 2013. The mobile version of the game features castle sieges, customizable characters, an in-depth class system, PvP raids and a new 50-vs-50 Fortress Siege mode, and it is set to land on the Google Play Store soon. The special edition Galaxy Note 8 is supposed to carry a similar set of features and specs as the original edition, including a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity Super AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage, Snapdragon 835 SoC (for the U.S. edition) or the Exynos 8895 chipset in other markets, a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors on its back, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Samsung’s custom UI on top of it.