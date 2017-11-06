Galaxy J2 Pro (SM-J250F) Certified By FCC, Bluetooth SIG

Samsung is seemingly preparing a sequel to the original Galaxy J2 Pro (2016) released last year, as a new device bearing the model number “SM-J250F” was recently spotted in a couple of applications to Bluetooth SIG and the FCC. The two regulatory agencies have approved the device and published the documentation earlier in November 2017, strongly indicating that the company is going through the necessary formalities before being able to bring the smartphone to consumers.

The FCC documentation, specifically the section addressing the FCC label reveals two variants of the same device, namely the SM-J250F and SM-J250F/DS, the latter of which will presumably offer dual-SIM capabilities. It’s also interesting to note that a Samsung device bearing the “SM-J250G” model number was also spotted in the GFXBench database in October 2017, which will also presumably carry a single SIM card tray judging by the benchmark listing. No additional details have been revealed by the FCC and Bluetooth SIG, however according to data gathered previously from the aforementioned benchmarking tool, the device will probably abandon Spreadtrum’s silicon solutions in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip coupled with an Adreno 308 graphics processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of on-board memory expandable through a microSD card slot. Additionally, the smartphone appeared to feature a 5-inch display with a resolution of 960 x 540, an 8-megapixel main camera as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. Given the fact that the original Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2016) adopted an unusual circular “Smart Glow” LED array surrounding the main camera, there is a possibility that the upcoming sequel could continue to borrow this idea, or perhaps even reinvent it in new ways. As it currently stands the Smart Glow LED ring can offer visual notifications for incoming messages, emails, phone calls and so on, however, the current rendition didn’t necessarily earn a lot of fans amongst Samsung’s customer base.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2016) was announced and released in July 2016, which means that the supposed sequel will arrive more than a year later. Exactly when this might happen is unknown as Samsung has yet to make any official announcements on the matter, but as is the case usually in regards to FCC and Bluetooth SIG approvals, they suggest that a market launch might be closing in fast. It could be that Samsung may want to release this budget-friendly device in time for the holiday shopping season.