Galaxy A5 & A7 (2018) Hit WFA With Android 7.1 Nougat

Two devices manufactured by Samsung Electronics that are believed to be the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) have received Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance earlier this month, having been listed by the wireless standards organization as bearing the model numbers SM-A530F and SM-A730F. The former was officially certified on Saturday as running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, with the latter appearing in the WFA’s database this Wednesday, having been tested as running Android 7.1 Nougat. No other technical specifications relevant to consumers have been revealed by either listing, both of which confirmed that the upcoming handset duo will support all standard Wi-Fi technologies.

The existence of the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) has already been verified by several entities, including Samsung itself, though the handsets remain officially unannounced for the time being. According to recent reports and several leaks, Samsung will see the Infinity Display-centered bezel-less design of the Galaxy S8 lineup and the Galaxy Note 8 trickle down to its mid-range offerings next year, delivering a trio of handsets with minimal bezels and screens taking advantage of a tall aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Such a product strategy would be in line with Samsung’s previous upgrade patterns in the mid-range segment that was most recently observable earlier this year after the Galaxy A (2017) series succeeded the IP68-certified resistance to dust particles and water from the 2016 Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. The upcoming mid-range family is hence likely to lack a physical Home button and will instead feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Dual rear cameras are another new premium mobile feature that Samsung adopted this year, though they are unlikely to trickle down to the majority of the company’s mid-range offerings in 2018 and are also believed to miss the Galaxy A (2018) lineup. Apart from the two newly certified devices, the handset series is also believed to feature the Galaxy A3 (2018). Samsung is expected to release the smartphone trio in Europe, North America, and a number of other markets around the world, with the devices being expected to target price-conscious consumers in developed countries. Developing markets should receive even more powerful 2018 mid-rangers from Samsung in the form of new Galaxy C-series phones.