‘Full-Screen’ DOOGEE MIX 2 Is Now Available For Pre-Order

The DOOGEE MIX 2 is now available for pre-order for those of you who are interested. You can now pre-order the DOOGEE MIX 2 for $199.99 from Banggood, and the phone will start shipping to consumers on November 20, it seems. Having said that, the phone won’t be priced at $199.99 for long, though, as soon as over 400 units get pre-ordered on Banggood, the DOOGEE MIX 2’s price will jump to $299.99, and we’re already close to that number, so if you’re interested, it might be wise to act fast. It’s also worth noting that the phone’s price will go all the way up to $299.99 if DOOGEE receives over 2,000 pre-orders on via Banggood.

The DOOGEE MIX 2 is available from Banggood in three color variants, Blue, Black and Gold. The DOOGEE MIX 2 is the company’s all-new flagship smartphone, this handset was announced quite recently, and it actually has plenty to offer both in the design, and spec departments. The DOOGEE MIX 2 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, below which you’ll notice the phone’s fingerprint scanner, and DOOGEE’s branding. The DOOGEE MIX 2 features a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It’s worth noting that you’ll be using the phone’s second SIM card slot in order to expand this device’s storage, which means that we’re looking at a hybrid dual SIM setup here. The DOOGEE MIX 2 is fueled by the MediaTek Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, which is clocked at 2.5GHz, and it comes with the Mali-T880 GPU.

This smartphone includes a 4,060mAh non-removable battery, while the phone comes with Bluetooth 4.0 out of the box. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, while you will find 16 and 13-megapixel snappers on the back of this phone. The DOOGEE MIX 2 also has two cameras on its front side, you’re getting two 8-megapixel shooters here. Facial recognition is also included here, and the phone weighs 210 grams. The DOOGEE MIX 2 measures 159.1 x 74.7 x 8.6mm, and it offers 4G LTE support, of course. If you’re interested in pre-ordering this smartphone, follow the link / banner down below, as you can still get it for $199.99, at least at the time of writing this article.

