Four Moto Handsets To Get Android 8.0 Test Update In Brazil

Four handsets from Motorola will soon receive the Android 8.0 Oreo ‘soak test’ update in Brazil, which essentially means that a test build of Android 8.0 Oreo is coming to those phones. These four handsets are the Moto Z, Moto Z2 Force, the Moto Z Play, and the Moto Z2 Play. In an email sent to a select set of users, Motorola is inviting individuals to test the preview version of the operating system. To qualify for this program, the person should be a member of the “Motorola Owners Forum”, and once they are signed up, they will take part in the company’s testing program dubbed as the “Motorola Feedback Network”. The tech firm will then ask the participants to provide their feedback regarding the software using the provided questionnaire. The feedback is useful in identifying software bugs that need to be fixed. The first beta updates will reportedly roll out within the next 48 hours while the majority of the devices will likely receive the update by the third week of December.

Owners of the four Motorola handsets will soon experience the latest features of Android 8.0 Oreo. Once the updates are installed, users may now view two apps at the same time through the Picture-in-Picture mode wherein one app is placed in a smaller window on top of another application. Another new functionality is the Notification Dots, which allows the user to know if an app has a new notification right on the home screen. Pressing on the dots will choose from a selection of quick actions that may include replying to messages or sharing content. Google Play Protect, a service that scans installed applications for potential malware, is now a built-in feature while the status of the smartphone’s security can now be viewed on the settings screen. The Android Instant Apps feature is also supported by Android Oreo, which means users may now test certain applications without actually installing the software. Other additional enhancements included reduced bootup times and a new autofill feature. In addition, features that are specific to Motorola handset are likely included into the operating system upgrade.

For people who are participating in the soak test, it is important that the contents of the device are backed up to a personal computer or a microSD card and that the battery has sufficient charge to last the entire installation process to prevent the loss of potentially important data.