Floyd Mayweather Enters Android Gaming As Wild Poker Presenter

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather made his grand entrance into Android gaming earlier today, debuting as the latest presenter of Wild Poker. Playtrex Media’s popular mobile poker game hence added the most prominent figure to its character roster to date, with the Tel Aviv, Israel-based studio recently celebrating the first anniversary of Wild Poker, a free-to-play title that originally debuted in open beta in late August 2016. While bringing the arguably best defensive boxer in the history of the sport to a mobile poker game may seem like a strange fit, the addition kind of makes sense in context of the game’s ludicrous premise that pits personified animals against each other in a game of Texas Hold’em poker, but one that’s ennobled with a broad range of strategic elements drawing inspiration from collectible card games like Hearthstone. In practice, Wild Poker is a bizarre mashup of characters, card games, and presentation, so the inclusion of a renowned boxer to its lineup is not only a good publicity stunt but actually appears to be thematically in line with the rest of the chaotic game.

Playtrex and its San Francisco, California-based publisher Hero Digital Entertainment struck a partnership with Mayweather through his brand management agency ONE Entertainment, though no financial terms of the deal were disclosed. Even if one disregards the fact that the boxer is a playable character, he still appears to be rather prominently featured throughout the new build of the mobile game as a presenter, if only to pop up before a round of cards and tell you it’s time to earn some money. On the subject of cash, Wild Poker may feature unconventional gameplay mechanics for a mobile poker game but it’s monetized using a fairly standard business model that allows players to purchase additional chips with real money if they run out of them and aren’t willing to wait or watch some ads to replenish them. If that’s the type of Android games you usually play, this title probably has what it takes to keep you entertained for quite some time.

ONE Entertainment also hinted that Mayweather may soon find himself featured in more mobile games, describing its partnership with Playtrex and Hero Digital as “a sneak preview” of the future of the sports icon’s brand. You can download the latest version of Wild Poker free of charge by referring to the Google Play Store banner below.

