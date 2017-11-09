Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ Android Phone Launching Nov. 15

Flipkart‘s first Android smartphone set to be released under the company’s Billion brand will officially debut on Wednesday, November 15th, as revealed by its newly uncovered launch page. Not many concrete details about the handset have been provided by Flipkart, though a combination of first promos and product renders that can be seen in the gallery below does reveal what consumers can expect from the upcoming device. The biggest takeaway from Flipkart’s teasers is that the Billion Capture+ will apparently be a phone meant to compete in the lower mid-range segment of the market, being priced in an aggressive manner while simultaneously offering respectable specs in its price range.

The device appears to be equipped with an LCD panel featuring a Full HD resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels amounting to a widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9. Despite having regular-sized bezels, no physical Home button can be found on the front of the Billion Capture+ which accommodates a circular fingerprint reader on its rear plate. The exact amount of internal flash memory coming with the Android-powered product has yet to be disclosed, though Flipkart is already advertising the fact that the Billion Capture+ will guarantee unlimited cloud storage to its owners. That particular offer is likely to be presented with some caveats and probably won’t run indefinitely but no more details on the matter have yet been provided by the Indian e-commerce giant. Likewise, the handset will have a dual-camera setup with a dual-LED flash but its specifics are yet to be revealed.

The Billion Capture+ will feature fast charging capabilities and presumably be able to get you through the day on a single charge, as suggested by some of Flipkart’s other teasers. Stock Android Nougat will also be part of the package, with the company indicating it opted for the “latest” 7.1.2 version of Google’s operating system, though it remains to be seen whether the device will ever receive major OS upgrades following its exclusive release in the South Asian country. Flipkart and some of its partners will also be offering special early adopter incentives come next Wednesday and the company has yet to disclose how much the Billion Capture+ will cost.