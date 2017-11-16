First UHANS Max 2 Update Optimizes Display, Camera, And More

UHANS has just announced that the first OTA update for the UHANS Max 2 is currently rolling out. Now, the company claims that this update will improve the phone’s performance in general, as it comes with some optimizations for the display, while it will also improve the camera quality of the phone, company claims. This update will also calibrate the phone’s proximity sensor in order to function better than it has thus far, and Live Wallpapers are now enabled as well.

This update weighs around 78MB, and in addition to what we’ve mentioned, it also brings some bug fixes. Now, in order to elaborate all the aforementioned changes, let’s talk more about the improvements. The display update is expected to make the UHANS Max 2’s display easier on the eyes, the company claims that it will be more ‘comfortable to your eyes’, though we don’t know what exactly was changed, though its default setting was tweaked by the company, that much is obvious. Now, as far as the phone’s camera update is concerned, UHANS actually improve the autofocus time with this update, the phone will focus much faster now, claims the company. In addition to that, this update is also expected to make pictures look sharper. The proximity sensor should become more sensitive and more precise after this update, as UHANS claims that the software that the phone shipped with had a bug which affected the performance of the proximity sensor.

Having said that, the UHANS Max 2 is the company’s budget smartphone, its bezels aren’t that thick, but they’re not exactly thin either. This phone sports 13 and 2-megapixel snappers on its back, while it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The UHANS Max 2 sports a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, just like the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, and the device also comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The UHANS Max 2 is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it features a 4,300mAh non-removable battery. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage as well. If you’d like to purchase this phone, follow the link / banner down below.

Buy the UHANS Max 2