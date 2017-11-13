First Camera Comparison Of OnePlus 5 & OnePlus 5T Is Out

The first camera comparison of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T appeared online yesterday, having been posted by German website Heise which appears to have already obtained the latest Android flagship from the Chinese original equipment manufacturer. The images seen in the gallery below show side-by-side photo samples taken by the OnePlus 5 on the right and OnePlus 5T on the left. As suggested by Heise’s initial findings, the two imaging systems appear to be largely similar in terms of real-world performance despite their mechanical differences, being able to produce nearly identical results in almost all scenarios.

The OnePlus 5T still appears to be more capable of performing in low-light conditions, with this particular aspect of the flagship being previously teased by the BBK Electronics-owned company. The successor to the OnePlus 5 seems to be better equipped for excelling in the context of nighttime photography, having demonstrated the ability to capture more details in the shadows while still delivering accurate color balance and a low amount of image noise. Virtually all specifications of the OnePlus 5T leaked online over the weekend, having seemingly confirmed a wide variety of previous rumors about the handset. While the upcoming smartphone is set to feature a dual-camera setup that appears to be similar to the one found on the OnePlus 5, it’s apparently set to ditch its 20-megapixel (f/2.6) module in favor of a similar sensor mounted behind an f/1.7 lens. In practice, this should make the imaging system more capable of capturing light in a given period, consequently improving its low-light performance. The same setup also comes with some limitations, most notably in terms of natural bokeh it can produce.

The OnePlus 5T will be officially announced on Thursday and is set to go on sale next Tuesday, November 21st. Following its commercial debut in North America and Europe, the high-end handset is scheduled to be released in India and China on November 28th a December 1st, respectively. No concrete pricing details have yet been mentioned by the Chinese company, though recent rumors suggest that no new price hikes are to be expected from the next iteration of the firm’s Android flagship lineup.