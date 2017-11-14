Fingerprint Authentication & More Comes To SmartThings App

Fingerprint authentication and more comes to the SmartThings application as part of its latest update, making it even easier for users to log into the app when they first install it on a new device or may need to reinstall it on the same device for any reason. In addition to making logging in more secure, it’s also possible to lock the app like you would your actual device, so it provides an extra layer of security in this regard if you want the app to authorize who you are before any changes can be made to the SmartThings products in your home.

The fingerprint authentication isn’t the only security-related feature that’s been added into the app. SmartThings also notes that unique lock codes can now be created for visitors of your home. For example, say you have family arriving from out of town and you want to allow them to get inside your home. If you have a smart lock that has support for SmartThings, the app will now let you create a unique lock code for that person so they will be able to unlock the door and get in.

While the improved and additional security features of the SmartThings app is likely to be appreciated by just about any user of the app and SmartThings products, the app finally added a scenes feature into the app which makes it extremely simple to adjust the lighting of multiple products within the home all at once. With Scenes, for example, you can set the mood for the living room for all smart lights that you may have installed with just one tap instead of having to go through and individually adjust them whether that’s turning them down or turning them up. It’s also now possible to rearrange the different options that you have in your app’s dashboard so you can quickly get to the options and settings that you use the most instead of having to fiddle around in different parts of the app to get to something specific which may not have been visible in the dashboard before today’s update. If you use the SmartThings app the update should already be live on the Play Store.