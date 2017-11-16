FIFA For Android Gets 2017/18 Rosters, Gameplay Additions

Electronic Arts updated the rosters of its FIFA Soccer Android game to bring them in line with the 2017/18 season and introduced a variety of new additions to the popular mobile title, the Redwood City, California-based entertainment company revealed on Wednesday. All FIFA Soccer players will now be given a Cristiano Ronaldo Ultimate Team card free of charge with no strings attached, the publisher said, adding that the revised version of the Android game also comes with a number of new gameplay mechanics and optimizations. Among other things, EA added Full-Control Defending to FIFA Soccer, allowing veteran players to control their defenses in an entirely manual manner, consequently being able to gain an edge over their competitors if they’re skilled enough.

Classic Controls are also part of the newly updated package, delivering a traditional FIFA experience to players who prefer such a control scheme and not having to worry about much more than pressuring the opposition player with a single defender when off the ball. The company also devised a new shooting system which is meant to provide mobile gamers with more control over the trajectory of their shot. The recently introduced mechanics appear to be granular in nature and require some getting used to, though mastering them should turn you into an overall better shooter. Those who are fine with the existing shooting system that offers a level of automation can still use it if they so choose to, with the previous solution also being the default one.

The Single Player Campaign is another aspect of FIFA Soccer that received an overhaul and is now divided into Chapters. Successfully completing those episodes will yield rewards in the form of players and in-game items, with the overall concept of the campaign being designed for playing in short bursts, thus being suitable for gaming on the go. The latest version of FIFA Soccer can be downloaded by referring to the Google Play Store banner below, though its listing has yet to be updated to reflect the new additions to the game. The hardware and software requirements of the game remained the same following the update so if you were able to play FIFA Soccer before, you should still have the ability to do so.